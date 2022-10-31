C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

C&C Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CCR stock opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Thursday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 267.80 ($3.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,071.33.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

