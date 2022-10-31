CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $172.88 on Monday. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16.

CDW Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,953,000 after acquiring an additional 129,362 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

