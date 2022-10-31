Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0153

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $108.10 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.43 or 0.31937097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

