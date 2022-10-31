Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.25. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

