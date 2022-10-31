Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CJPRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 58,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,097. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

