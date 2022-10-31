Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPYYY. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Centrica Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

