CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after buying an additional 223,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

