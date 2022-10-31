Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $4,433.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00009929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

