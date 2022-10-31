Charles Bracher Sells 6,250 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $435,536.64.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 888,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

