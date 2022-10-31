Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $229.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of GTLS opened at $212.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
