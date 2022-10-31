Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $229.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $212.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

