Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.56. 6,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,444. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 148.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.