Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $546.74.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $368.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.49. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $706.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

