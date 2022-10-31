Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $706.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.18 and a 200-day moving average of $434.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

