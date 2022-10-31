Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.22-$2.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.