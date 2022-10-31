Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.60-19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHE traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.87. 173,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.26. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

