Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 5.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Cheniere Energy worth $178,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

