Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on November 14th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 101.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.6%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

