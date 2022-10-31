Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.16. The stock had a trading volume of 415,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

