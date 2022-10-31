Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.47. The stock had a trading volume of 370,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

