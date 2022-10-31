Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $869,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VIG opened at $149.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

