China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

