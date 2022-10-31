China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $25.89. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNH. HSBC downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Institutional Trading of China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

