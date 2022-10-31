Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,917 shares of company stock valued at $314,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.
Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Featured Articles
