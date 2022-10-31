Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

CB stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

