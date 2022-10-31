CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.00 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.57.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

