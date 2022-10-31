Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 9.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 244,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,553,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$41.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

