Cincinnati Financial Corp Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $181.47. 370,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

