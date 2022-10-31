Cincinnati Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 2.6% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Dover worth $102,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.07. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.