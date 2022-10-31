Cincinnati Financial Corp Sells 80,850 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,850 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $138.18. 120,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.