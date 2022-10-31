Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.81. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

In other Cinedigm news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

