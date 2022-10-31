Citigroup Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.85.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,482. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

