Citigroup Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $23.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

