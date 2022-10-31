Citigroup Trims Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Target Price to $9.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of MCG opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $243.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 510,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 194.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

