Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

