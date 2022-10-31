Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $123.30 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Civic has a total market cap of $123.30 million and $8.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.