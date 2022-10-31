Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

