CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 34,699 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.