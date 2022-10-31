Cobak Token (CBK) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $52.62 million and $768,287.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,634.73 or 0.32045724 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

