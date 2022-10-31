Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.70 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Coin98 has a total market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.01619874 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005954 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023135 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.01861179 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

