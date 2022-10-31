Coin98 Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Coin98 has a market cap of $68.84 million and $18.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.01623150 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005914 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00042458 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.38 or 0.01829547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

