Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.12 and last traded at $68.90. 177,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,441,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.48.

The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

