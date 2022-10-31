CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $207,517.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.49 or 0.00075958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

