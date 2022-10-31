Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.72. 865,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,548,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

