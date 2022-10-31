Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

