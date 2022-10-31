Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.90

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 63926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $316,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

