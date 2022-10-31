Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.79. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
