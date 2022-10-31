Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.79. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 613,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

