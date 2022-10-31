Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 3,576 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

