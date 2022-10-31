Compass Point Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $4.50

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

