CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 6,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

CompX International Increases Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

