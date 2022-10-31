Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 163 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $159.31 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

